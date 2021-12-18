The Witcher 2 Post-Credit Scene Unveils Trailer For Michelle Yeoh-Starrer Spin-Off The Witcher: Blood Origin

The Witcher season 2 dropped on Netflix this week, and the makers surprised fans with a spin-off announcement. At the end of the final episode, the makers unveiled a trailer for the miniseries titled The Witcher: Blood Origin starring Michelle Yeoh.

Blood Origin stars Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O'Fuarain, and Sophia Brown set to release in 2022. The show is reportedly set 1200 years before Geralt and Ciri's adventure in The Witcher, which is based on the books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

The Witcher: Blood Origin's official synopsis states that it will "tell a story lost to time-the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

While the trailer did not reveal any details about the show, it introduced the leading characters - a sword-elf Scian played by Michelle. She can be seen on a mission to retrieve a sword that has been stolen from her people along with Eile and Fjall. The clip also hints at the Conjunction of Spheres, a cosmic event that has been alluded to multiple times in The Witcher.

According to reports, The Witcher: Blood Origin began filming earlier this year however, the release date has not yet been announced yet. Apart from Blood Origin, another spin-off titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf was also released on Netflix in 2021.