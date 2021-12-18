The Witcher 2 Review: Henry Cavill's Show Gets Better, Anya Chalotra Impresses With Emotional Performance

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Kim Bodnia Director: Lauren Schmidt

Available On: Netflix

Duration: 8 Episodes/ 45 Minutes

Language: English

Plot: Season 2 of The Witcher follows Geralt after meeting Ciri at the outskirts of Sodden. He proceeds to look for Yennefer at the battlefield but is told she was lost in the battle. Grief-stricken, Geralt continues on with life to fulfil the promise he is bound to keep - to ensure Ciri's safety.

Review: The Witcher season 2 gets better and bigger and the makers explore the show in a more linear and follows Geralt and Ciri on their adventure together. While season 1 had fans confused about when the events were taking place, this time the number of places introduced does cause a bit of confusion, however, Ciri and Geralt do not stay in one place for more than two episodes for any to make a bigger impact. The Witcher season 2 does explore the science fiction elements which at first prove hard to follow but begin to make more sense as the episodes proceed further into the season.

However, the makers have not spared a moment for the non-fanatics to catch up to the lore of The Witcher world. Every episode is packed with action and mesmerizing visuals which are enough to keep the audience hooked until the entire plot is revealed, or rather explained in the second half of the season. After the battle of Sodden Hill, Geralt finds out that Yen was lost to her final spell, however, without letting grief take over him he travels with Ciri to Kaer Morhen while hunting a few monsters on the way.

The two despite their strong bond and destiny struggle to understand each other. Neither Geralt knows how to take care of a child, nor does Ciri know how to trust anyone other than her grandmother and Mousesack. If Nilfgaard was hunting Ciri in season 2, she has made several more enemies in the new season. With many trials to face alone and together they slowly come closer while the mystery of Ciri's true power looms over their fate.

The makers have managed to balance the fantasy, political and science fiction elements enough so that none lose the audience's attention. With every war strategy scene, a counter scene takes place with monsters or mage hunting.

While Henry Cavill grunts less in the new episodes and Jaskier's absence is very much felt. Ciri makes up for the two with powerful scenes and impactful performance. Freya Allan not only grows as a character since season 1, but she also looks the part of a powerful mage. Yennefer played by Anya Chalotra gets an impressive arc. With her chaos lost after the fight at Sodden Hill, she gets a chance to redeem herself in name of humanity. Yennefer does prove to be a better person than most in season 2, including Triss Marigold and Jaskier, who we get to see rarely.

Overall, The Witcher season 2 makes up for most of the mishap in the previous season and keep the audience hooked till the end. Anya Chalotra is just as ever impressive, but Mimi Ndiweni, who plays Fringilla and Eamon Farren who plays Cahir are the new founds of season 2.