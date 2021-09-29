Enola Holmes 2: Helena Bonham Carter Set To Return For The Sequel With Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill

Helena Bonham Carter is all set to return for Enola Holmes sequel alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. According to Variety, the film backed by Netflix the sequel will also star David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

Enola Holmes was a massive hit for Netflix in 2020. The streaming platform reported that an estimated 76 million households tuned into the movie during its first 28 days of release. The announcement for its sequel was made at the Tudum global fan event. It also revealed that Louis Partridge would reprise his role as Tewksbury. The film will be directed by Emmy and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Harry Bradbeer and penned by Tony-winning writer Jack Thorne.

For the unversed, Bonham Carter in the first film was seen playing Eudoria Holmes, the matriarch of the famous sleuthing family. Enola Homes based on Nancy Springer's books, follows Enola (played by Millie Bobby Brown) as she follows the trail her mother left behind goes missing. Enola, the rebellious teen sister of Sherlock Holmes (Cavill), is a gifted super-sleuth in her own right and often outsmarts her famous siblings.

Reportedly, the principal photography for the upcoming sequel is set to kick off in London. For the sequel, the film is being bankrolled by Legendary in partnership with Netflix.

The film marks Millie Booby Brown's third collaboration with Netflix after Stranger Things and Enola Holmes. She was last seen in Godzilla vs. Kong by Legendary. On the other hand, Cavill is currently gearing up for the release of the second season of The Witcher on Netflix.