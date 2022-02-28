Lock Upp Contestant Poonam Pandey On Making Adult Films: I Haven't Broken Any Law

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited web show Lock Upp finally kickstarted yesterday (February 27) on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The show has several controversial celebrities as contestants such as Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Munawar Faruqui and many others. Talking about Poonam Pandey, the diva has always been in the news for her adult videos and films on social media.

It has to be noted that Poonam Pandey says that she makes erotic films and has not broken any law by making them. At the premiere of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut asked Poonam if she agrees that she makes and promotes adult films. While replying to Kangana, the actress categorically said that she makes erotic films.

She said, "Maine aaj tak jitne videos banaye hai ya phir jitne photos maine click kiye hai, I haven't broken any law. If people can love the fake one, I am sure they can love the real one." She even praised Kangana for her bindaas attitude.

Before entering the show, Poonam Pandey had shared a statement with the media in which she stated, "After being hesitant towards appearing in the show for a while, I finally decided to let all my qualms go and just take up the opportunity. I am looking at this as a chance to show my fans and audience a different side of me, the candid and vulnerable side. I am the hot one inside the jail, and someone that viewers can relate to.

Talking about Poonam Pandey's career, the diva started her career as a model. She has acted in movies such as Nasha, Malini & Co., The Journey Of Karma and so on. She had also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.