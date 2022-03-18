Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Praises Nisha Rawal; Says ‘This Is Real Nisha’

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp has been making a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the show was launched, it has been making headlines with its controversial contestants and super-entertaining cast. Moreover, the show also grabbed everyone's attention after Karan Kundrra's entry as the jailor.

Let us tell you, Karan always brings new tasks for the contestants. The contestants have been divided into two blocks i.e., left block and right block. In the latest episode of Lock Upp, the left block was given a private luxurious toilet as a reward for completing their task. But they were warned that if the right block uses the bathroom, both the teams will have to face consequences. Soon after this, the right block collectively decided to somehow use the toilet and make the blue team suffer. Unfortunately, Payal Rohatgi failed multiple times at her attempt to somehow use the toilet.

However, on the other hand, it was Nisha Rawal who played it smart and got access to the toilet by saying that their team has got the punishment to clean both the toilets and she is here for the same. As soon as they got access Nisha and Payal went and used the toilet successfully.

Siddharth Sharma Is The First One To Be Evicted In Lock Upp's Surprise Elimination!

Later, jailor Karan Kundrra came and got impressed with Nisha Rawal's strategy. He asked her how does she feel about her deeds. To which Nisha Rawal replied, "I feel that's my way of being badass. It was a discussed strategy. We're happy about it and have no regrets at all." Eventually, Karan praised Nisha and said, "This is real Nisha. The smiling and notorious Nisha. This is you."

Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Calls Shivam Sharma 'Bonafide Lukka' As He Reveals Sleeping With His Mother's Friend

Talking about Lock Upp, Tehseen Poonawalla bid adieu to the show last week. During his elimination, many celebrity contestants revealed their dark secrets from the past on-screen. On the other hand, Siddharth Sharma also got evicted in the surprise elimination process. Looks like the Kangana Ranaut show will break all the boundaries of boldness.