Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Says Kangana Ranaut Uses Alia Bhatt's Name For Publicity, Actress Loses Her Cool

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited show Lock Upp premiered yesterday (February 27) on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The reality series features several controversial celebrities including Payal Rohatgi, who has always been in the news for multiple reasons.

While host Kangana introduced the contestants, Payal got into an argument with the Queen star, ahead of her entry as a participant on the show. Whilst defending herself in front of a media panel, Payal ended up saying that Kangana uses Alia Bhatt's name for the sake of publicity. This irked Ranaut and she then asked Payal to talk about her own controversies.

Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At The Box Office Collections Of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

For the uninitiated, Payal was asked why she's working in an ALT Balaji show when she had criticised the platform in the past. Rohatgi said that her personal opinions may be different from professional equations and added that even host Kangana had a difference of opinions with producer Ekta Kapoor, but she continues to work with her.

At this point, Kangana lost her temper and said, "Do not piggy back on me. Talk about your own experiences, do not use my past experiences. Do not take my name." Payal then replied to Kangana by stating that she only mentioned her as she was sitting right in front of her. Rohatgi said, "I would have named someone else if you were not present here."

Lock Upp Grand Premiere Highlights: Kangana Ranaut Introduces The Contestants, Raveena Tandon Graces The Show

Kangana was in no mood to entertain her and she reacted by saying, "So, you would still talk of someone else's experiences. You are still not saying that you would talk about your own experiences. You just proved my allegations right." For the uninitiated, according to the format of the show, contestants are given a set of charges that they are supposed to defend themselves against during their stint on the show. Payal was told that she cashes in on others' controversies for the sake of publicity.

Payal then hit back at Kangana saying, "Why then do you use others' names? I can also say that you piggy back on Alia Bhatt's name and Gangubai Kathiawadi for the sake of grabbing attention." Kangana once again reminded her not to talk about her and added, "I create my own controversies, that is my opinion about them." Take a look!