Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At The Box Office Collections Of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

It seems that Kangana Ranaut's comments on Alia Bhatt's latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi is not stopping anytime soon. The actress has now taken a dig at the box office collections of the movie. Although Kangana did not take the name of the movie, she indirectly mentioned how Gangubai Kathiawadi is being declared a 'super hit' despite raking in a collection of only Rs 35 crore. However, it seems that the Alia Bhatt starrer has actually garnered Rs 39.12 crore till now since its release on February 25, 2022.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut reacted to her sister Rangoli Chandel's post on her upcoming movie Dhaakad. Rangoli had shared a still from the actioner and had stated, "Hope Kangana Ranaut breaks her own records with Dhaakad this year." Sharing the same, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress wrote, "it's not a fight about me versus them... it's hope ki no system no racket no mafia no paid Pr can beat real talent and honest work."

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad To Release In Theatres On May 27

Apart from this, Rangoli Chandel had also shared the weekend collections of Kangana Ranaut's 2019 movie, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi which was directed by her and also starred her in the lead role. Rangoli called the box office collections of the film that was Rs 42.55 crore to be the biggest ever opening for a female-led movie. Chandel wrote, "No 200 cr budget, no big director, no big hero, no mafia racket PR, no solo release was fighting with films like Uri and Balasaheb Thackeray... only pure talent. The record stands tall and on top."

Lock Upp First Episode Twitter Reactions: Netizens Praise Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Show; See Tweets

Kangana Ranaut shared the post too and wrote, "Movie mafia mathematics. 75 crores film does 43 crores in three days and they call it ultra disaster...160 cr film does 35 cr and it's a super hit." Take a look at the posts that were shared by the Revolver Rani actress.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had also praised Gangubai Kathiawadi's impressive opening at the box office and had stated, "I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female-centric film which has a big hero and a superstar director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres that are on ventilators here. Great."