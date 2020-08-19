Netizens React To Netflix Cancelling Hasan Minhaj's Show: We Need More Of Patriot Act Not Less

Hasan Minhaj took to his Twitter account and shared with fans that his popular talk show Patriot Act won't be returning to Netflix. Hasan expressed his gratitude to all the crew members, however, fans were not happy with Netflix's decision. The Emmy winning comedy show picked a topic every week and investigated its cultural and political influence on society in Minhaj's unique comic style.

Minhaj tweeted on Tuesday, "What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it's time to return these screens to Best Buy."

Patriot Act debuted on Netflix in October 2018 and went on to run for four seasons. The show's sixth season, which was due to release on March 29, 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few months later, it finally premiered on May 17 and ended in June. As Minhaj shared the news on Twitter, fans went on to school the streaming giant how the decision was a mistake. A few even claimed that this was one of the worst news in 2020. Karan Chee wrote adding a broken heart, "what a true privilege to watch a funny, whip-smart, charismatic comedian...who's also Asian?? damn!!! the episodes on affirmative action & asian voters were two of my faves. will miss watching this show & debriefing it w my brother. hope u get the Best Buy refunds u deserve."

One user commented on Hasan Minhaj's tweet and said, "@netflix explain yourselves. We need more of this, not less."

Fans Are Calling Out And Using Hashtag #BringBackPatriotAct Fans also started to use the hashtag Bring Back Patriot Act. a tweet read, "Why @netflix ???This is one of the most well researched and most informed show in a world full of misinformation right now!!!! #SavePatriotAct #BringBackPatriotAct." Another user says the world needs Patriot Act now more than ever, Netflix just canceled @hasanminhaj's vital PATRIOT ACT at a time of global pandemic and racial reckoning, in the middle of the most critical election in modern history, right after the unveiling of a Dem ticket whose VP is Indian American. That is to say: When we needed it most. " Many Have Claimed Netizens Decision To Cancel The Show Is Suspicious Several users also asserted that Netflix's move was 'suspicious' as it came in the middle of the ongoing election in the US. One user wrote, "This is very suspicious how @netflix just cancelled @patriotact right in middle of an ongoing crucial election. Just loved this guy for his amazing work and energy. Learned many things from this show. Hope to see you soon @hasanminhaj." Patriot Act Lasted Five Seasons Since It Debut In 2018 Another twitter user said, "I'm disappointed with @netflix. Those at the decision-making tables only want diversity that agrees with their point of view. If @LastWeekTonight can win awards on @HBO then I don't see a reason why @patriotact can't be funded."

Masaba Masaba Trailer: Masaba And Neena Gupta's Jodi Brings Humour And Colour To Netflix Show

Indian Matchmaking: To Watch Or Not, Is The Question; Twitter Divided Over The Netflix Show!