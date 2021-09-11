Pavitra Rishta Actress Ankita Lokhande: Nobody Can Replace Sushant Singh Rajput; Fans Loved Him More Than Me

Pavitra Rishta 2 is all set to start streaming on ZEE5 on September 15, 2021. Created by Ekta Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande-starrer is a reboot version of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita-starrer Pavitra Rishta. Well, after the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, fans are very keen to see how Shaheer Sheikh will reprise Manav on screen.

Pavitra Rishta 2 will also be a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy. For the unversed, Shaheer and Ankita were trolled by SSR fans for doing Pavitra Rishta 2. Recently, Ankita Lokhande spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy and said that she is getting bashed by netizens more than Shaheer. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita said, "You have that perception of Sushant and Ankita. So for many people, it is difficult. Even now the result has not come, till the time they will not see the scenes they will not understand."

Ankita Lokhande further stated that she and Sushant Singh Rajput were very strong as Archana and Manav. She feels that at that time, people were crazy for Archana and Manav. She said, "More than Shaheer people were bashing me. Even I had done the show, I have done it more than Sushant which is five and a half years. People are connected to me and Sushant. I told Saheer very clearly; he was very nervous about the whole thing, I told him as an actor, we are doing our jobs."

Ankita Lokhande also stated that nobody can replace Sushant Singh Rajput. The Pavitra Rishta 2 actress said, "So there will be people who will definitely not like it and I don't blame them. Because they just loved us together. They just loved Sushant more than me, I think."

Talking about Pavitra Rishta 2, the web series also stars Usha Nadkarni, Suchitra Bandekar, Abhidnya Bhave and others in key roles. The trailer is out, and fans are loving Shaheer and Ankita's chemistry.