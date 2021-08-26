Sajal Aly Recalls Working With Sridevi In Mom, Says She Was Always There For Me

A story of grief, loss and family Dhoop ki Deewar, highlights the struggles that a martyr's family on either side of the border goes through when the glory of the war settles. The show has already created a buzz with its impactful story of how martyrdom and war affect families and how they realize that peace is the only answer.

After winning hearts with her performance in the Bollywood flick MOM, Pakistani superstar Sajal Aly is back on the Indian screens as Sara Sher Ali in Zindagi's original Dhoop Ki Dewaar. The show stars Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir in lead roles along with Samiya Mumtaz and Zaib Rehman among others.

Lead actress Sajal Aly shared her experience on Dhoop Ki Dewaar. "Dhoop Ki Deewar is a story that almost everyone and anyone can relate to; the characters, conversations, locations. Everything associated with this particular project is closer to reality. It is a show with a broader message that spreads love and positivity" She said. "I had a great time working on the project. The stories and memories that I have while making the project will always have a special place in my heart." She added

When asked about her experience working in a Bollywood film alongside Sri Devi ji, Sajal spoke about how it was a lifetime experience. "Working with Sri Deviji was an honour, an opportunity that I was fortunate enough to experience in my lifetime. I remember Sri Deviji in two ways. One as my co-star on set whose performance was a vision to watch as soon as the camera would start rolling. And second Sri Deviji as my friend who was always there for me." She added

Directed by Haseeb Hasan and Written by acclaimed writer Umera Ahmed, all episodes of Dhoop Ki Deewar are streaming on Zee5.



Produced by Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films, Dhoop ki Deewar, a Zindagi original on Zee5, is a tale of family and loss and that borders are just walls built by us. Vishal from India and Sara from Pakistan find their lives interconnected when they lose their fathers in war and their common grief becomes a foundation of their friendship. The impact of martyrdom and war on these two families and how they realize that peace is the only answer is what the web series explores.