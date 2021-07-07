Shaheer Sheikh To Play Sushant Singh Rajput's Role In Pavitra Rishta 2.0, CONFIRMS Show's Casting Director

Pavitra Rishta was one of the most popular shows on television. The show starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande as Manav and Archana, and the lead pair was loved by fans. Ekta Kapoor had announced that they are coming up with the second season, which will be aired on OTT platform.

Ever since then, Pavitra Rista 2.0 has been hitting the headlines. While Ankita Lokhande has been retained, the makers were looking out for male lead for the show. Several names have been doing the rounds, but recently it was said that Shaheer Sheikh has been approached for the show. Now, the casting director Adityoa Suranna has confirmed that it is indeed Shaheer, who will be playing Sushant's role in the show.



The casting director recently spoke to Zoom Digital about the challenges he faced while casting for the show. He also revealed that Usha Nadkarni has also been retained. The actress played the role of Manav's mother, Savita tai in the show.

Adityoa was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge for everybody. The task is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark. If this was a new show, whatever we would do, would be fresh for people. But already, hum sabke paas ek benchmark hai (all of us have a benchmark)."

He said that it will be a big challenge for Shaheer as he will be taking over SSR's legacy as Manav, and added, "It is not only for me but for the actors, directors and for everyone. There are two people (from the old cast), Ankita Lokhande is playing Archana's part, Usha ma'am is playing her part. We have already seen them and have loved them. But for the rest of the actors, they have a challenge. Especially for Manav, for Shaheer Sheikh it is a big challenge to live up to that space. But at the same time, it is a challenge for directors, me and other actors as well."