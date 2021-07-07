Shaheer Sheikh To Play Sushant Singh Rajput's Role In Pavitra Rishta 2.0, CONFIRMS Show's Casting Director
Pavitra Rishta was one of the most popular shows on television. The show starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande as Manav and Archana, and the lead pair was loved by fans. Ekta Kapoor had announced that they are coming up with the second season, which will be aired on OTT platform.
Ever
since
then,
Pavitra
Rista
2.0
has
been
hitting
the
headlines.
While
Ankita
Lokhande
has
been
retained,
the
makers
were
looking
out
for
male
lead
for
the
show.
Several
names
have
been
doing
the
rounds,
but
recently
it
was
said
that
Shaheer
Sheikh
has
been
approached
for
the
show.
Now,
the
casting
director
Adityoa
Suranna
has
confirmed
that
it
is
indeed
Shaheer,
who
will
be
playing
Sushant's
role
in
the
show.
The casting director recently spoke to Zoom Digital about the challenges he faced while casting for the show. He also revealed that Usha Nadkarni has also been retained. The actress played the role of Manav's mother, Savita tai in the show.
Adityoa was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge for everybody. The task is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark. If this was a new show, whatever we would do, would be fresh for people. But already, hum sabke paas ek benchmark hai (all of us have a benchmark)."
Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Shaheer Feels He Has Grown With The Show; Reveals Big Thing He Learnt From It
Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 NOT Replacing Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye; Is Zaan-Gracy's Show Going Off-Air?
He said that it will be a big challenge for Shaheer as he will be taking over SSR's legacy as Manav, and added, "It is not only for me but for the actors, directors and for everyone. There are two people (from the old cast), Ankita Lokhande is playing Archana's part, Usha ma'am is playing her part. We have already seen them and have loved them. But for the rest of the actors, they have a challenge. Especially for Manav, for Shaheer Sheikh it is a big challenge to live up to that space. But at the same time, it is a challenge for directors, me and other actors as well."