Shreyas Talpade's Streaming Platform To Aid Theatre Artists Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Actor Shreyas Talpade's streaming platform called Nine Rasa has pledged to help support theatre actors and artists with the earnings from the platform. According to Talpade's new initiative, the app will give artists a chance to showcase their live performances.

According to reports, Nine Rasa which was launched last year has now an exclusive catalogue of plays, live performances, and different forms of storytelling. The streaming platform will reportedly organise joint screening of plays with clubs or groups.

Nine Rasa is a paid subscription-based service that can be used by home audience to watch live performances like plays, skits, storytelling, and stand-up across genres. The platform is also available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English.

The Bollywood actor revealed to IANS that a sizeable percentage of the revenue would go to the cast and crew of the show, while the remaining revenue would be given to people in the theatre community who need help.

Shreyas added, "We started Nine Rasa with the idea of helping the theatre community during lockdown last year. This year again they are facing the same consequences because of the virus. Hence, our Nine Rasa team and I decided to do something for them again. I hope people come in large numbers and contribute to this noble cause. I also request people to be safe and take care of their loved ones in these difficult times."

On the work front, Shreyas was last seen in the 2019 crime thriller Setters alongside Aftab Shivdasani, Sonnalli Seygall, Vijay Raaz and Ishita Dutta. He will also be seen in Luv You Shankar, SarCar Ki Seva Mei and Droha in coming years.