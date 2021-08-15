SonyLIV Releases Rocket Boys Teaser On The Occasion Of 75th Independence Day; Watch

SonyLIV, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment salute the Builders of our Great Nation.

Set against the backdrop of a brave new India post-Independence, the teaser of Rocket Boys gives you a sneak peek into the great minds of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai respectively, and how their accomplishments formed the foundation of a great nation which we are so proud of today. From making great scientific discoveries together and envisioning an extraordinary future for the next generation, Rocket Boys is an ode to these brilliant men of science.

Featuring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as Homi J. Bhabha and Dr Vikram A. Sarabhai respectively, Rocket Boys is created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, directed by Abhay Pannu and Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, & Nikkhil Advani.

