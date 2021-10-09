Squid Game's Actor Anupam Tripathi Is Winning Hearts, Says His Ultimate Dream Is To Work In India

Netflix's Korean dram Squid Game has taken the world by storm. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the survival drama has caught the eyes of fans across the world. However, Indian fans are can't keep calm about Anupam Tripathi, an Indian actor who plays a pivotal role in the show.

Anupam Tripathi, in Squid Game, can be seen playing the role of a Pakistani migrant worker, Ali Abdul. While the does find a tragic end, Anupam has won the hearts of viewers all around the world. Born in Delhi, Anupam Tripathi did theatre in the national capital from 2006 to 2010 and wanted to join the National School of Drama. However, on winning a scholarship from the Korea National University of Arts he moved to South Korea in 2010.

While talking about the show's popularity, he told Variety, "We felt that it will be received well, but when it became a phenomenon and sensation, it was not expected - I was not prepared. I still remember, September 17, 2021, 4 p.m., my life was OK, but after 5 p.m., it became huge, humongous - suddenly everyone was messaging me and it was 'Ali,' 'Ali'."

He also revealed that his ultimate dream is to come back to India and work in his own language. "I've done theatre only in India, but I want to see and explore how I will do in my own language. I would love to express myself there. That is my ultimate dream - to perform in front of my own home and own audience," he said.

Before Squid Game, Anupam has featured many Korean TV shows including the Ode to My Father in 2014, which was remade in India as Bharat starring Salman Khan. Other popular shows Tripathi has been part of include, Descendants of the Sun and Hospital Playlist and Space Sweepers.

Netflix's hit series Squid Game also stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae and Kim Joo-ryoung in pivotal roles.