Tandav Makers Apologise After Receiving Severe Backlash For Hurting Hindu Sentiments

The makers of Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav have released an official statement in which they have unconditionally apologised for unintentionally hurting religious sentiments. This comes in the wake of an FIR being registered against the showrunners and Amazon India head at Hazratganj police station of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The statement read, “We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series 'Tandav’ and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.”

They further added, “The web series 'Tandav’ is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of 'Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

Series director Ali Abbas Zafar also shared the statement on his social media handles and offered his sincere apologies. Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Tandav has faced a lot of heat from a section of the society for allegedly portraying Hindu Gods in a bad light and for some casteist scenes and dialogues. The political drama series starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra premiered on January 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

