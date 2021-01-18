Saif Ali Khan And Family Provided With Police Protection Amid Tandav Row

Saif Ali Khan's recent web series Tandav is making headlines after an FIR and a police complaint was filed against Amazon Prime Video and director Ali Abbas Zafar for hurting religious sentiments. Now, according to latest reports, police personnel were spotted stationed outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home in Mumbai.

A video from outside Saif's residence shows that the family had been given additional security amid the growing controversy around the political thriller. Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena are busy moving into their new house. The video also showed multiple members of their staff moving household items like carpets and toys to the new house on Sunday (January 17). Take a look:

Earlier this week, several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a ban on Tandav. MLA Ram Kadam also lodged a complaint against the makers of the web series at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai. Meanwhile, BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleged that Tandav is "anti-Dalit and full of communal hatred against Hindus".

The scene in question features actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub on stage amid a college play. He can be seen playing the role of a modern image of Lord Shiva in a blue blazer, holding a Trishul. He then talks to his associates, worrying about his social media presence and how to improve it.

An FIR has also been registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director Ali Abbas Zafar, its producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Meanwhile, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India seeking an explanation.

Meanwhile, Tandav directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is a fictional political thriller following the leading political party of the country and their in-house struggle for power. The show stars Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia, Gauahar Khan, Kritika Kamra and others. Tandav released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15.

