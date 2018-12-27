English
 »   »   »  Is This The Storyline Of RRR? SS Rajamouli’s Film With Jr NTR-Ram Charan To Be Another Magadheera?

Is This The Storyline Of RRR? SS Rajamouli’s Film With Jr NTR-Ram Charan To Be Another Magadheera?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Last year, the much-loved SS Rajamouli became the talk of the town when Baahubali 2 opened to a good response at the ticket window and emerged as a runaway blockbuster. An epic-drama, it featured Prabhas in the lead and received the thumbs up because of its captivating screenplay. With 2017 in the past, Rajamouli has turned his attention to his next film 'RRR'. The multi-starrer has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead and will be shot against an impressive budget.

    Now, it seems that the film's plot has been revealed. The buzz is the RRR will have a reincarnation angle and feature the 'Mega Power Star' and Tarak as friends. The story will be set in 1930 and highlight how the two die only to be reborn in 2018.The rest of the narrative will revolve around their eventual reunion.

    RRR

    If this is indeed the story, RRR will have a Magadheera touch to it. Magadheera, marked the first collaboration between Ram Charan- Rajamouli and dealt with reincarnation. It also had Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.

    On a related note, the grapevine suggests that the KGF star Yash might play the baddie in RRR. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

    So, how do you feel about the rumoured plot of RRR? Tell us in the space below

    Read more about: ss rajamouli jr ntr ram charan
    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 9:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue