iSmart Shankar Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): Career Best Opening For Ram Pothineni!

AP/TS Collections

iSmart Shankar has reportedly registered impressive pre-booking for day 1. The film also registered a good number of house full shows in many of the centres in AP/TS regions. The movie is expected to have made a collection of in between Rs 6-7 crore in its first day.

USA Collections

iSmart Shankar registered good collections on day 1 at the USA box office as well. The film registered good occupancy rate for the premiere shows. The subsequent shows also witnessed decent footfalls.

Total Worldwide Collections

The film has been released in above 900 screens across the globe. Going by the buzz and the reports that the film has been receiving, the Ram Pothineni starrer is expected to have minted around Rs 8 crore at the worldwide box office.

Career Best So Far

Nevertheless, iSmart Shankar has definitely turned out to be the career best opener for Ram Pothineni. The film is expected to have registered a humungous opening and thus pushing behind the actor's previous best performers like Nenu Sailaja and others. The movie might even go on to become the biggest hit of the actor so far.