Oh Baby First Review Out: Samantha Akkineni Wins Hearts With Her Breezy Performance
This March, actress Samantha Akkineni became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Super Deluxe opened to a good response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. The film featured her in a powerful role, which she carried like a boss. In April, she once impressed fans once again when she delivered a rocking performance in Majili and proved her mettle. The Shiva Nirvana-directed movie marked her first collaboration with hubby Naga Chaitanya post marriage, which proved to be its biggest highlight.
At present, Sam is awaiting the release of Oh Baby. The film, directed by BV Nandini Reddy, features the 'Akkineni Bahu' in a new avatar and this has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst movie buffs. Now, the Oh Baby first review is out.
Adivi Sesh About Oh Baby
Actor Adivi Sesh, a close friend of the Mersal beauty, recently watched Oh Baby and loved it a lot. Praising the film, he said that Sam's 'breezy' performance is truly enjoyable and indicated that she is the life and soul of Oh Baby.
His Exact Words
"Saw #OhBaby ! A sweet fantasy tale that is heartfelt! @nandureddy4u makes sure every emotion is pitch perfect! @Samanthaprabhu2 is brilliant breezy & gorgeous. #Lakshmi garu is the soul and my oh my @Chinmayi 🙏 @IamNagashaurya & #RaoRamesh garu are dignified & gracious"
'So Happy For You'
He added that Oh Baby is strong proof that the Telugu Film Industry is not afraid to back good stories.
"#RajendraPrasad garu #Pragati #Teja & the cast were so good 😊 Everything is just right in this delightful concoction. Kudos to the producers for backing this :) So happy for you @nandureddy4u Youre the platform :) #TFI Is telling great," he tweeted.
About Oh Baby
Oh Baby, a remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny, is touted to be Sam show all the way and this makes it a crucial release for the lovely lady. The film also has Naga Shaurya in the lead.
So, are you looking forward to Oh Baby? Tell us in the space below.
