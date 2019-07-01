Oh Baby First Review Out: Samantha Akkineni Wins Hearts With Her Breezy Performance

Adivi Sesh About Oh Baby

Actor Adivi Sesh, a close friend of the Mersal beauty, recently watched Oh Baby and loved it a lot. Praising the film, he said that Sam's 'breezy' performance is truly enjoyable and indicated that she is the life and soul of Oh Baby.

His Exact Words

"Saw #OhBaby ! A sweet fantasy tale that is heartfelt! @nandureddy4u makes sure every emotion is pitch perfect! @Samanthaprabhu2 is brilliant breezy & gorgeous. #Lakshmi garu is the soul and my oh my @Chinmayi 🙏 @IamNagashaurya & #RaoRamesh garu are dignified & gracious"

'So Happy For You'

He added that Oh Baby is strong proof that the Telugu Film Industry is not afraid to back good stories.

"#RajendraPrasad garu #Pragati #Teja & the cast were so good 😊 Everything is just right in this delightful concoction. Kudos to the producers for backing this :) So happy for you @nandureddy4u Youre the platform :) #TFI Is telling great," he tweeted.

About Oh Baby

Oh Baby, a remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny, is touted to be Sam show all the way and this makes it a crucial release for the lovely lady. The film also has Naga Shaurya in the lead.

So, are you looking forward to Oh Baby? Tell us in the space below.