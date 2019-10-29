Ram Gopal Varma Drops MEGA Family Movie; Is He 'Trolling' Naga Babu With His Latest Comments?

Ram Gopal Varma had announced yesterday (October 28, 2019) that he is planning a film, which has been titled 'Mega Family'. "At 9.36 Am tmrw 29th I am going to announce the details of my next film after KAMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA REDDLU ..The title of my next film is MEGA FAMILY," (sic) he wrote on Twitter and this lead to widespread discussion on social media; whether he is planning a film based on the Mega Family of Tollywood.

Nevertheless, Ram Gopal Varma in another tweet this morning said that he has planned to drop the film. While announcing the same, the director also has seemingly taken a dig at the Mega Family in his sarcastic style. "MEGA FAMILY is about a man who has 39 children but since there are too many children and I am not good in making children's films,I decided not to make it," (sic) Ram Gopal Varma tweeted.

Importantly, it is Naga Babu's birthday today (October 29, 2019) and some social media audiences believe that the director might have trolled him by posting such a comment on this special day. In the past, Ram Gopal Varma and Naga Babu had involved in a war of words. Interestingly, Ram Gopal Varma, who is one among the revolutionary filmmakers of Telugu cinema, has never worked with any member of the Mega family. As expected, Ram Gopal Varma's tweet has not gone down well with the Mega fans.

Meanwhile, RGV is back with another controversial movie, which has been titled 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadappa Reddlu'. The trailer of this upcoming political drama was released on Diwali and gained widespread attention on social media. Sidhartha Thatholu of 'Bhairava Geetham' fame has co-directed this movie with Ram Gopal Varma. Early this year, the 'Shiva' director had come up with another controversial movie titled 'Lakshmi's NTR'.