Saaho Worldwide Pre-release Business: Prabhas Crushes All Competition In Style

In 2017, Tollywood star Prabhas became the heartthrob of the nation when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The movie, featuring 'Darling' in a double role, redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema and became a global sensation. With the Baahubali era in the past, Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of Saaho, one of the biggest movies of the year.

Saaho's teaser was released a few days ago and it became the talk of the town in no time courtesy its stylish stunts and impressive presentation. Now, here is some more terrific news for Prabhas fans. According to reports, the film has done solid pre-release business and created a non-baahubali.

Saaho's worldwide theatrical rights have been acquired for nearly Rs 271 crore, which has created a great deal of buzz in the industry.

Saaho is touted to be an action-thriller and has been directed by Sujeeth. It features Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and Arun Vijay too are a part of the cast.

A while ago, Prabhas had revealed that Shraddha hjas a key role in Saaho and not a brief appearance.

"I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character," he had told PTI.

Saaho, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

