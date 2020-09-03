Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan To Play The Electrifying Lankesh In Prabhas-Om Raut’s Epic Drama!

Days after the big announcement of Prabhas-Om Raut's project titled Adipurush, the makers have unveiled a big update from the film. Well, the director took to his social media handle today to share a poster and announce the inclusion of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in the epic drama to essay the role of Lankesh, the antagonist.

Om Raut captioned the poster, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush." In the poster, one can see the fierce avatars of Ramayana set in the dark-night blue letter 'A' including Ram, Hanuman and Ravan. The movie will be a screen adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the theme of the victory of good over evil, as the poster suggests.

During a recent media interaction, Saif Ali Khan was quoted as saying, "I am thrilled to be working with Omi dada again (Om Raut). He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to pull it off. I am thrilled to be a part of this project. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that electrifying and demonic."

Notably, Saif has earlier essayed villain in the director's last release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was highly appreciated by the audience. Adipurush will mark the second-time teaming up of the actor with Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar after the 2020 biographical period action film.

It is said that the lavish film will be made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore and will have excellent action sets and exceptional VFX work. The bilingual project will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film will also have a mammoth release with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other foreign languages.

Adipurush is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to start rolling in 2021, and release in 2022.

Adipurush: Prabhas Joins Hand With Tanhaji Director Om Raut For An Epic Drama!

Adipurush: Keerthy Suresh To Play Sita In Prabhas' Next Epic Drama?