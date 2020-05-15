Amyra Dastur Admits Having A Huge Crush On Vijay Deverakonda!

Bollywood and south actress Amyra Dastur is known to the Telugu audience for her 2018 films Manasuku Nachindi and Raju Gadu. Though the actress didn't appear in any Tollywood film after the Sanjana Reddy directorial, she made it to the headlines, thanks to her recent revelation. Reportedly, Amyra has spoken about her crush on Vijay Deverakonda.

The Rajma Chawal actress revealed about it during a recent interview with a web portal. The session that happened via video-call, had fans asking her questions, and one such question was if she liked Vijay Deverakonda. She replied, "I do, he's actually my Telugu Tollywood actor crush. Because I saw Arjun Reddy and was blown away by his performance. So yeah, I would love to do a film with him. But like hopefully a Hindi film." Well, we hope Vijay Deverakonda responds to the actress' public confession and we would definitely love to see the duo romance on-screen! What do you think? Do tell us in the comment section!

On a related note, Vijay Deverakonda's portrayal as Arjun Reddy in the 2017 movie got him in the spotlight within no time. He is currently gearing up to star in Puri Jagannadh's pan-India movie Fighter alongside Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, Amyra Dastur, known for her Hindi films Rajma Chawal and Made in China is known to South for her handful of projects in Tamil and Telugu. The actress will appear in Tamil films Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum alongside Santhanam and Kadhal Thedi Nityananda. Interestingly, she is also a part of the Hindi remake of her Telugu film Raju Gadu, which has been titled, Pilfer Singh. Directed by Sanjana Reddy, the movie will have Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Sajid Nadiadwala will be bankrolling the upcoming project.

