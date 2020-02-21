    For Quick Alerts
      Bheeshma Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Nithiin-Rashmika Starrer!

      Bheeshma is the romantic comedy that features Nithiin in the lead role. Rashmika Mandanna, the popular actress appears as the female lead in the movie, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Nithiin. Bheeshma, which is directed by Venky Kudumula, has finally hit the theatres across the globe today.

      Nithiin appears as the titular character Bheeshma Prasad, a young man who is eagerly searching for a perfect life partner in the movie, which features Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest. Interestingly, the movie will also mark the comeback of Malgudi Days fame Anant Nag into the Telugu film industry, after a long gap.

      Bheeshma features an extensive star cast including the popular Bengali actor Jishu Sengupta, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Rajiv Kanakala, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Naresh, and so on in the other pivotal roles.

      Mahati Swara Sagar has composed the songs and background score for the movie. Sai Sriram is the director of photography. Navin Nooli has handled the editing. Bheeshma is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, under the banner Sithara Entertainments.

      Bheeshma In Trouble: Using Mahabharat Character In Lover Boy Movie Is Insult, Say Political Leaders

      Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
