Chiranjeevi's Acharya To Release On January 8 As RRR Gets Delayed Again?

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, was initially scheduled to arrive in theatres this year on July 30 but later, the makers announced January 8, 2021, as the new release date. While the major part of the shooting of RRR is done, Rajamouli and his team still have to wrap up two schedules. In fact, Alia Bhatt is yet to start filming for her portions. The actress was supposed to join the Pune schedule but that didn't happen because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Now, if the latest buzz is true, then Ram Charan and Jr NTR's highly anticipated film could very well miss its release date. According to a report in greatandhra.com, its pretty much impossible for Rajamouli to release RRR on January 8 as the film industry won't be able to resume work until June. Post that, the maverick filmmaker will have to adjust with the dates of all his actors in order to finish the remaining shooting. Hence, speculations are rife that RRR is likely to release in summer next year.

And if that happens, then Ram Charan will release his production venture, Acharya, on January 8. The Magadheera hero is doing an extended cameo in Acharya which stars his father, Chiranjeevi, in the lead. Since Rajamouli didn't want any film starring Ram Charan to release before RRR, the makers of Acharya reportedly agreed to release their movie in summer, 2021.

But if RRR is going to miss its deadline, then Ram Charan will again have to delay the release of Acharya which he obviously doesn't want to. Therefore, the 35-year-old and his superstar father are now trying to convince Rajamouli to let them release the social-drama on January 8 as RRR won't be ready by then. But the question is - will SS Rajamouli give his nod? Guess, we'll find out soon!

