Chiranjeevi Trolls Ram Charan, ‘How much ever you BUTTER, your position will not become BETTER"

Recently, Ram Charan shared a video of him spending time with his grandmother during the lockdown. In the adorable video, the actor is seen blending the milk while learning how to make fresh butter. Ram Charan was being appreciated for his skills by his grandmother, who turned a trainer in the butter-making video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Learning to make fresh butter before buttering them #Grandma recipes #Mom Boss." The actor and his grandmother were all smiles in the video as they enjoyed the butter-making process.

Well, responding to the same, the fun-loving actor Chiranjeevi, who was envious, jokingly tweeted that how much ever Ram Charan butters his grandmother, his position will only come after Chiru. He wrote, "My dear son, the first place will be always for me in my mother's life. How much ever you BUTTER, your position will not become BETTER. The same I cannot guarantee with your mother." (Wink Emoticon)

మై డియర్ బచ్చా ...మా అమ్మ దగ్గర నీ ‘బట్టర్ ‘ ఉడకదురా. ఫస్ట్ ప్లేస్ ఎప్పుడు నాదే. How much ever you BUTTER, your position will not become BETTER. But ... ...అదే guarantee నాకు మీ అమ్మ దగ్గర లేదనుకో 😜 https://t.co/x1AIBZR3lM — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 2, 2020

The father-son duo, who recently made their debut on social media, are usually seen sharing glimpses from their personal life amid the lockdown. The senior actor, who started off his social media journey on the occasion of Ugadi, had shared a special picture of him with his mother on the special day. Interestingly, the star family has always set an example on how a joint family should actually be.

Taking a look at their respective projects, Chiranjeevi will resume the shoot of Acharya, once the lockdown gets lifted and everything returns back to normalcy. He will also essay the lead role in the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit movie Lucifer, starring Mohanlal. On the other hand, Ram Charan will be resuming SS Rajamouli's RRR shoot post-lockdown. He will be also seen in Acharya along with Chiru, for an extended cameo. It is said that he will be essaying an important role and will also be a part of a song in the action-thriller

Reason Behind Chiranjeevi's Debut On Twitter Revealed! Read Deets Inside!