Has Pawan Kalyan Given Special Task To Trivikram Srinivas For Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake?

After delivering blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun in the lead role, filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has become every producer's favourite. Pawan Kalyan, who is likely to be seen playing one of the leads in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is said to have given a special task to the filmmaker.

As per a report published in a leading portal, Pawan Kalyan has reportedly asked Trivikram Srinivas to find a suitable director for the film. Earlier, reports were stating that Venky Atluri will probably direct Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Telugu remake, however, now the Power Star is very much against it. Hence, Trivikram Srinivas is currently on the hunt for a suitable director for the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Well, it all started when Sithara Entertainments bought the remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum for the Telugu version. Makers were already in search of two actors for the film. Earlier, the makers had planned to rope in Ravi Teja and Rana Daggubati, but when Pawan Kalyan got to know about the project, he quickly showed his interest in the same.

Notably, the makers had already decided on Sagar Chandra to direct the film, however, Power Star asked to replace him with another director. Because of this, fans are quite curious to know who will direct the Telugu version of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Talking about the original, the film was directed by late filmmaker Sachy. Ayyappanum Koshiyum stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Mohan in pivotal roles. The film also featured Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan as the female leads. Ayyappanum Koshiyum turned out to be a superhit film at the box office.

