Entertainment LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra FINALLY Reveals Malti's Face; Shehzada Release Date Postponed
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada's release date being pushed to Priyanka Chopra's face revealing baby Malti's face, check out all the big news here.
News
|
Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 8:58 [IST]
- WATCH: Jamie Lever Hilariously Mimics Bollywood Moms Trying To Put Their Kids To Sleep
- Stop Hiding The Baby's Face, Nobody Cares Anymore: Priyanka Chopra TROLLED Again For Masking Malti's Face
- Fans Call Priyanka Chopra ‘Desi Cleopatra' As She Stuns In Golden Plunging Dress For London Event; SEE PICS