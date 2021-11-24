Producer Allu Aravind Shares About His Next Big Move In Bollywood Post Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey!

Looks like Allu Aravind is all set to spread his wings in Bollywood. The renowned bankroller is making his comeback in Bollywood after almost 14 years of his previous production venture Ghajini that featured Aamir Khan as the lead.

He is currently backing Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The sports drama which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster film Jersey has high expectations pinned on it.

Well recently, during the trailer launch of the film, when asked if he has plans of bringing together his son-actor Allu Arjun and another Bollywood star for a biggie, Aravind confessed that he has definitely thought about it. However, he stressed more about his big move in Bollywood revealing that things are being discussed and plans are being made for the same. He further added that those will be revealed and discussed later in time as he is currently focusing on Jersey.

Aravind made his Bollywood debut with the 1990 film Pratibandh, which interestingly also marked Tollywood's Megastar Chiranjeevi's (who is also the producer's brother-in-law) maiden venture in the Hindi film industry. His other Hindi films include The Gentleman, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Kaun?, Kunwara, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai, Calcutta Mail and Ghajini.

Notably, the producer has always made sure to offer equal opportunities to artists from the Telugu industry in his Bollywood ventures and the cast and crew members in the aforementioned films serve as proof. Well now, with his 'big plans' in Bollywood being highly discussed and speculated on social media, one will have to wait and watch to see what surprises he unveils in the days to come.

On a related note, Allu Aravind is also bankrolling Karthik Aryan's Shehzada, which is a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun.