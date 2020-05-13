Manasa Radhakrishnan To Romance Pawan Kalyan In Harish Shankar’s PSPK 28?

Malayalam Actress Manasa Radhakrishnan is gearing up to romance Power Star Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming film. As per reports, the makers of PSPK 28 have approached the young actress for the action movie helmed by Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar.

Known for her roles in Malayalam movies Uriyadi, Children's Park, Vikadakumaran, etc., Manasa is said to have been signed for the highly-anticipated movie. However, official confirmation has not been made about her inclusion in the big project. Interestingly, the makers have not denied the rumour too. Well, we will have to wait and watch, if the rumour turns out into a reality or not!

Power Star's film with his Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar was confirmed recently. It was also revealed that the sensational music composer Devi Sri Prasad will tune music for the film, tentatively titled PSPK28. Interestingly, Pawan, Harish, and Devi Sri Prasad had earlier worked together for Gabbar Singh, which became a super hit at the theatres. The director took to Twitter to announce his inclusion in the project. He wrote, "It is a wonderful day. As energetic as the release day 8 years ago. What better day to announce that we are coming back together to recreate the same musical energy again.@ThisisDSP will be scoring music for #PSPK28. We are coming again Ippude modalaindi." The announcement was made on May 11, which also marked the 8th anniversary of Gabbar Singh. For the unversed, the movie is the adaptation of Salman Khan's Bollywood film Dabangg.

Talking about Pawan Kalyan's other project, the actor is currently waiting for the release of his comeback movie Vakeel Saab post lockdown. The courtroom drama is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink. Pawan will be reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie, which will also feature Nivetha Thomas, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab will be bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara creations.

