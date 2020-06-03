Meera Chopra Files Complaint Against Jr NTR Fans For Abusing Her On Social Media

Meera Chopra, a cousin of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, has recently filed a complaint against Jr NTR fans, for abusing and trolling her on social media. The Vaana actress alleged that she had been harassed by Tarak fans for confessing that she doesn't know the actor and is not a fan of him.

It all started when Meera Chopra held a Q&A session with her fans on Twitter, in which one fan asked her a question about Jr NTR. The question was, "Say something about Jr NTR", to which she replied, "I don't know him. I am not his fan."

Well, her reply didn't go down well with Jr NTR fans as they started abusing and trolling her on social media. Taking action over the same, Meera Chopra took screenshots of all the abusive tweets and sought help from Hyderabad Police on social media. She wrote, "@NCWIndia @sharmarekha @hydcitypolice @Twitter plz take action against these account holders. They r #slutshamming threatening of #gangrape, #acidattack, #murder openly. This cannot go unnoticed."

Meera Chopra also tagged RRR actor Jr NTR and asked him to have a look into the matter. During the session, she also admitted that she likes Mahesh Babu more than him. The Section 375 actress wrote, "@tarak9999 I didn't know that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz I like @urstrulyMahesh more than you. And your fans will send my parents' such wishes. Do you feel successful with such a fan following? And I hope you don't ignore my tweet!!"

"Well I didn't know not being somebody's fan was a crime.. I want to say this aloud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999, you could be raped, murdered, gangraped, your parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol," she wrote in another tweet.

Meera Chopra also thanked her fans for supporting her. She wrote, "Thankyou each one of you for supporting me. Let's make this place safe for women and take down those losers who abuse and give death threats. Let's raise our voice against #womenabuse #rape #pedophilia #hooliganism."

Let's wait for Jr NTR's reaction on this matter!

