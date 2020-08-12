Nayanthara Rejects Bold Role In Nithiin Starrer Andhadhun Telugu Remake?

A few days ago, we had reported that Nayanthara is likely to be seen playing a bold character in Nithiin-starrer much-awaited Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster, Andhadhun. The report also stated that Nayanthara is charging Rs 4 crore to play a grey shade character in the film. However, the latest piece of information about the South siren might break your heart.

A report published in a leading portal states that Nayanthara has rejected the role played by Tabu in the original, as she doesn't want to play dark characters on screen. The report further suggests that Nayanthara is not interested in playing roles that have extramarital affairs and ruthless personality like Tabu's character in Andhadhun. After Nayanthara's rejection, makers will now have to start searching for another actress to play the bold role in the upcoming Telugu thriller.

If reports are to be believed, the role was earlier offered to actresses like Ramya Krishnan, Shilpa Shetty and Ileana D'Cruz, but they didn't accept the offer. Hence, it will be interesting to see who is going to be the villain in Andhadhun's Telugu remake.

Talking about the film, the Nithiin-starrer will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The shooting of the film already started in February 2020. The remake rights of Hindi Andhadhun were bought for Rs 3.5 crore by Nithiin's home production, Sreshth Movies. For the unversed, the original film Andhadhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film went on to become one of the most successful films of 2018.

Coming back to Nayanthara, the actress will next be seen in her beau and director Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

