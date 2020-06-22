Pooja Hegde In A Relationship With Prabhas?

Pooja Hegde is on cloud nine after delivering back-to-back hits. The diva recently gave a blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun. Currently, Pooja is busy shooting with Prabhas for Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial venture, tentatively titled as Radhe Shyam. Ever since Pooja Hegde started working on the project, the actress is quite enjoying working with Prabhas. But do you know the reason behind it?

Well, as per the latest buzz in the industry, Pooja Hegde is in a relationship with the Rebel Star Prabhas. A source told a leading portal that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have been in touch for a long time and decided to take their friendship to the next level. However, the duo has not yet opened up about their relationship.

Earlier, Pooja Hegde was linked with Vinod Mehra's son and actor Rohan Mehra, as they were spotted together publicly. When asked about the same, Pooja denied the reports.

On a related note, Pooja and Prabhas were busy shooting for Radha Krishna Kumar's film ahead of lockdown. But after the Coronavirus outbreak spread across the world, the Prabhas 20 team flew back to the country and quarantined themselves.

A few days ago, Prabhas came out and took part in a plantation drive with MP Santosh Kumar J. On the other hand, Pooja is currently enjoying the lockdown at home. On the professional front, her last film in Hindi, Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda made a solid business at the box office.

Apart from Prabhas 20, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Akhil Akkineni-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan.