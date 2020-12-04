Rakul Preet Singh Takes Part In Online Blood Donation Campaign; Requests Fans To Join The Network

Request From Rakul Preet

The actress recently took to Twitter and spread awareness about online blood donation network. Rakul tweeted, "@BloodDonorsIn ,largest online blood donation network in the world is doing a great deed by saving over 2500 lives every year.But the pandemic has raised the number of daily requests by 200% so plz join,spread the word and do donate #TogetherWeCan."

Plasma Donation Request From Celebs

During the pandemic, celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda and others requested COVID-19 survivors to come forward and donate plasma. The RRR director had even shared the link of an NGO who helps in connecting COVID-19 survivors to active patients for plasma donation.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Vacation

Coming back to Rakul Preet Singh, the actress took some time off from her busy schedule. She recently visited the Maldives to spend some quality time with her parents and brother. The diva has shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle from her exotic vacay.

Future Projects

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Chandrasekhar Yeleti's directorial venture Check, opposite Nithiin. She is also a part of Tamil films like Ayalaan and Indian 2. Moreover, the actress will feature in Hindi films such as May Day, Attack and an untitled film with Arjun Kapoor.