    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rakul Preet Singh Takes Part In Online Blood Donation Campaign; Requests Fans To Join The Network

      By
      |

      During the Coronavirus pandemic, many celebs from down South have been taking part in social initiatives. Right from planting tree saplings to plasma donation, South celebs didn't miss any chance to spread awareness amongst the masses amid these tough times.

      Actress Rakul Preet Singh has decided to follow in their footstep by taking an initiative to be a part of blood donation campaign.

      Request From Rakul Preet

      Request From Rakul Preet

      The actress recently took to Twitter and spread awareness about online blood donation network. Rakul tweeted, "@BloodDonorsIn ,largest online blood donation network in the world is doing a great deed by saving over 2500 lives every year.But the pandemic has raised the number of daily requests by 200% so plz join,spread the word and do donate #TogetherWeCan."

      Plasma Donation Request From Celebs

      Plasma Donation Request From Celebs

      During the pandemic, celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda and others requested COVID-19 survivors to come forward and donate plasma. The RRR director had even shared the link of an NGO who helps in connecting COVID-19 survivors to active patients for plasma donation.

      Rakul Preet Singh’s Vacation

      Rakul Preet Singh’s Vacation

      Coming back to Rakul Preet Singh, the actress took some time off from her busy schedule. She recently visited the Maldives to spend some quality time with her parents and brother. The diva has shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle from her exotic vacay.

      Future Projects

      Future Projects

      Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Chandrasekhar Yeleti's directorial venture Check, opposite Nithiin. She is also a part of Tamil films like Ayalaan and Indian 2. Moreover, the actress will feature in Hindi films such as May Day, Attack and an untitled film with Arjun Kapoor.

      Also Read : Rakul Preet Singh's Manager Reveals Her Upcoming Projects In Telugu, Tamil & Hindi

      Also Read : Ayalaan: Sivakarthikeyan & Rakul Preet Singh Kickstart Final Schedule In Chennai; Check Out The Picture

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X