      Rakul Preet Singh’s Manager Reveals Her Upcoming Projects In Telugu, Tamil & Hindi

      A few months ago, reports stated that Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Naga Chaitanya-starrer Thank You. Apart from that, some reports were also stating that the actress doesn't have films in her kitty, and is struggling to maintain her position in Tollywood.

      Rakul Preet Singh

      However, Rakul's manager Harinath, rubbished all the reports and released an official statement in which he revealed all the upcoming projects of the actress in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

      Rakul Preet Singh In Tollywood

      In the statement, Rakul's manager revealed that she will be seen in Chandrasekhar Yeleti's directorial venture Check, starring Nithiin in the lead role. Notably, she is playing the role of an advocate in the Telugu film.

      Rakul In Kollywood

      Revealing about her next Tamil film, the manager stated that she is playing a village girl in Krish's next untitled project. The film also stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. Interestingly, the team has already wrapped up shooting of the film.

      Three Films In Bollywood

      In Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh has three films in the pipeline. She is a part of Arjun Kapoor-starrer untitled rom-com and is playing the lead role in John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez starring action-thriller Attack. Amidst all, her biggest film in Bollywood is with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn titled as May Day. Well, it looks like Rakul has a big opportunity to show her versatility on the big screen.

      Family Vacation In Maldives

      Recently, Rakul Preet Singh returned to India, after spending some quality time with family in the Maldives. The actress shared a lot of pictures from the exotic location on Instagram.

      X