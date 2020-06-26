    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Ram Gopal Varma Leaves Female Interviewer Blushing; Netizens React To The Cute Video

      Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has always been in the news for his controversial statements during public events as well as on social media. However, the recent tweet of RGV will leave you surprised. Ramu shared a 30-second clip of himself giving an interview to an adorable female interviewer.

      Ram Gopal Varma

      Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "I guess social media creative guys have no bounds ..Check what's been done with me and my interviewer @ariyanaglory."

      In the video, one can see, a female interviewer asking RGV about a woman who amazes him in recent times. While asking this question, one can notice her blushing. Interestingly, Ram Gopal Varma replied that she wowed him a lot in recent times. After his reply, she blushed and smiled and it was nothing but a treat to watch.

      The cute video went viral on the internet and has been liked by around 7.1 K people and got 94.6 K views on Twitter. After seeing this video, many netizens started poking RGV for his flirtatious nature.

      One user wrote, "Mela spontaneous ga padeyyadam chala kastam sir." "Rod lu dimpalanna ...Pulihora kalapalanna nee tarvate evvadaina," wrote another user. (plz add translation)

      One of the users took a dig at RGV's behaviour and wrote, "Soon Rgv is going to start a book on his own personal sexperience titled how to trap girls ... very soon Rgv is going to beat the record of Hugh Hefner." "Points noted during interview are Will to power and desire to sex, both are natural mechanism. Patriotism is a programmed emotion. Missed most of the things because of her cutness....she asked really good questions," wrote another user.

      On a related note, RGV is all set to bring his next production venture, Naked Nanga Nagnam aka NAKED. It's releasing on June 27 on ShreyasET at 9 pm. Fans can watch this film by paying Rs 200 per view.

      Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
