Ram Gopal Varma On COVID-19 Crisis: Till Date, I Didn’t Wear A Face Mask Or Used A Sanitiser

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently made a controversial statement about the on-going COVID-19 crisis and the safety precautions. Recently, RGV launched a book about himself titled 'Varma Mana Karma' at Somajiguda Press Club in Hyderabad.

For the unversed, Ram Gopal Varma is known for his outspoken nature. The director has always been dragged into controversies for his statements about various issues. Recently, at the book launch, Ramu was asked about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the safety measures taken. While interacting with media, he said, "Till date, I didn't wear a face mask, used a sanitizer or followed social distancing norms. If I can't live life according to my own terms, I won't mind dying. Just because corona is prevailing in the world, I won't change my lifestyle." (sic)

A few days ago, Ram Gopal Varma's next OTT release Murder was trapped into controversy, as it is based on a real-life incident that happened in 2018, where a Dalit youth was killed by his father-in-law's hired killers. Wife of the victim had approached the Nalgonda court and got a stay on its release for using their names in the film without the family's consent, but RGV challenged the lower court's decision in High Court. And now, recently, Telangana High Court allowed the released by stating that the film can go ahead without using the actual names of the people involved.

Also Read : Disha Encounter: Trailer Of Ram Gopal Varma's Next Is Hard-Hitting

Coming back to RGV's book, Varma Mana Karma has been penned by 25-year-old writer Rekha Parvathala. The book focuses on the director's ideologies of life, marriage, freedom, social boundaries, etc. On a related note, Ram Gopal Varma is also coming up with a film based on COVID-19 crisis titled Coronavirus.

Also Read : Ram Gopal Varma Defends Anurag Kashyap In Me Too Case, Calls Him 'Sensitive And Emotional'