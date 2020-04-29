    Irrfan Khan
      Reason Behind Chiranjeevi's Debut On Twitter Revealed! Read Deets Inside!

      Chiranjeevi enjoys a huge fan following down South. His recent entry on social media was the talk of the town, as people were wondering why the 64-year-old actor took so long to enter social media.

      The Megastar made his entry during the lockdown period amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor is usually seen updating his fans with insights about his personal life.

      Person Behind Chiru's Debut?

      The actor is said to have revealed that he always wanted a platform to share his views about significant things happening around. He added that when incidents like Disha and Nirbhaya happened, he wanted to raise his opinion about the same and due to the lack of appropriate platform, he could only make a short video and released it for all. Chiranjeevi mentioned that Ram Charan had suggested him to enter the social media world. Interestingly, the Mega Power Star also followed the footsteps of his father and made his debut on Twitter.

      The Tremendous Fan Following

      Chiranjeevi has a total of 440.8k followers on Twitter and 716k followers on Instagram. Interestingly, the actor doesn't follow anyone on both the social media handles. Megastar never fails to impress the netizens with his witty and serious stands when the situation demands. He has also made an impression on the netizens with his cooking skills (in the BetheREALMAN challenge), and with the pictures of him with his family members.

      Entry At The Time Of Corona Crisis

      The Megastar has undoubtedly chosen the right time to make his debut on social media, as the world goes through the lockdown. He has utilized the pages very well in carrying forward his message during the Corona crisis. He was seen supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives along with his son Ram Charan. He also promoted the Corona Crisis Relief fund for the Telugu film industry through his account. Chiranjeevi's recent blood donation video was highly appreciated by the netizens, who called him a real hero.

      Top 3 Must Watch Tweets Of Chiru!

      Chiranjeevi's picture along with his mother on the occasion of Ugadi was a treat for his fans. The actor reminded everyone to take care of their parents and elders through the tweet. He wrote, "Home Time.. Mom Time !! Let's especially take care of our parents and elders during this time. Send me your selfies with your parents/elders."

      His tweet on Ram Charan's birthday won netizens' hearts. His wish for his son, along with an interesting trivia and an adorable picture of the duo received 82.4 k likes on Twitter with 12.4 k retweets.

      His recently tweeted video of him with his granddaughter Navishka literally won the internet. The duo was seen enjoying the dance number You and Me song from Khaidi No 150.

      Chiranjeevi's Adorable Video Dancing On You And Me Song With Granddaughter Is Winning The Internet!

