      RRR: Today Marks The Initial Release Day Of SS Rajamouli's Film Which Fell Prey To COVID-19

      If not the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, RRR would have been released today at the theatres.

      The fans and followers across the world might have given a warm welcome to the SS Rajamouli directorial.

      RRR Initial Release Date- July 30

      Earlier, the movie was slated to release on July 30, 2020. However, the makers later changed the plan and announced a new release date of January 8, 2021, for reasons best known to them. Also called Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, the star-studded cast of the film were shooting in Pune when the COVID-19 outbreak hit the world. Eventually, postponing the shoot for an indefinite period.

      RRR’s Ray of Hope -The Trial Shoot

      Later, the director along with a few senior members of Tollywood film fraternity including Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, met Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana seeking permission to resume shoot amid the lockdown. Luckily, the heads of both the states nodded a yes, and the makers of RRR planned a trial shoot to analyse the situation before going for an actual one. Rajamouli had even expressed the joy of returning back to the set location after months through a tweet. However, the sudden spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the states yet again halted the shoot of the highly-anticipated film. Well now, there are reports suggesting that the makers of the epic-drama have yet again postponed its release from Sankranthi 2020 to another date due to shoot delay.

      COVID-19 Becomes An Unbearable Villain For RRR

      As if COVID-19 hadn't done enough damage, the team also failed to give a special birthday gift (virtual) to one of the lead actors of the film Jr NTR because of the incessant lockdown. Surprisingly, on Wednesday, i.e. on July 29 the director revealed that he and his family members have contracted Coronavirus and have quarantined themselves at their residence.

      Cast And Crew Of RRR

      Talking about the cast and crew of RRR, the epic-drama will feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Shriya Saran and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the epic-drama is set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India and is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

      Also Read: SS Rajamouli And His Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19; Filmmaker Confirms On Twitter

      RRR Team To Use Virtual Technology To Complete The Shoot!

      Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 11:38 [IST]
