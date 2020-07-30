RRR: Today Marks The Initial Release Day Of SS Rajamouli's Film Which Fell Prey To COVID-19

RRR Initial Release Date- July 30

Earlier, the movie was slated to release on July 30, 2020. However, the makers later changed the plan and announced a new release date of January 8, 2021, for reasons best known to them. Also called Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, the star-studded cast of the film were shooting in Pune when the COVID-19 outbreak hit the world. Eventually, postponing the shoot for an indefinite period.

RRR’s Ray of Hope -The Trial Shoot

Later, the director along with a few senior members of Tollywood film fraternity including Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, met Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana seeking permission to resume shoot amid the lockdown. Luckily, the heads of both the states nodded a yes, and the makers of RRR planned a trial shoot to analyse the situation before going for an actual one. Rajamouli had even expressed the joy of returning back to the set location after months through a tweet. However, the sudden spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the states yet again halted the shoot of the highly-anticipated film. Well now, there are reports suggesting that the makers of the epic-drama have yet again postponed its release from Sankranthi 2020 to another date due to shoot delay.

COVID-19 Becomes An Unbearable Villain For RRR

As if COVID-19 hadn't done enough damage, the team also failed to give a special birthday gift (virtual) to one of the lead actors of the film Jr NTR because of the incessant lockdown. Surprisingly, on Wednesday, i.e. on July 29 the director revealed that he and his family members have contracted Coronavirus and have quarantined themselves at their residence.

Cast And Crew Of RRR

Talking about the cast and crew of RRR, the epic-drama will feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Shriya Saran and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the epic-drama is set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India and is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.