RRR: Why Are Alia Bhatt Fans Upset With The Makers?

      That Alia Bhatt is making her grand debut in the South film industry with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is known to all. So yesterday as the actress celebrated her 27th birthday, the makers took to Twitter and wished the B-town beauty with a simple message. They tweeted, "Here's wishing the best to a phenomenal actor and charming personality! Happy birthday @aliaa08... We can't wait for you to join us! #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt #RRRMovie."

      DVV Entertainment, which is producing Rajamouli's period drama, also wished Alia on Twitter saying, "Happy birthday to the talent powerhouse @aliaa08! We can't wait for you to join us :) #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt #RRRMovie #RRR." While the makers have only praised Alia in the birthday messages, the fans were hoping to see the first look poster of the actress from RRR. But sadly that didn't happen and nor the makers revealed anything about Alia's character.

      Also, what caught everyone's attention was the fact that the Highway heroine is yet to join the sets of RRR. Since the makers have already completed 90% of the film, fans are worried that Alia's role is merely a guest appearance and she won't grace the screen for more than 10 minutes in RRR. Therefore the fans got irked and started trolling the makers on Twitter. Many social media users even bombarded the makers to give an update on Alia Bhatt's character.

      While the makers have remained silent on Alia's matter, we just hope that her role is significant in RRR even if it's not lengthy. The talented actress is expected to join the Pune schedule wherein her scenes with Ram Charan will be shot. Also starring Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli's much-awaited directorial venture will hit the theatres next year on January 8.

      RRR Shoot Gets Cancelled Due To Coronavirus; Will It Release On Sankranti 2021?

      Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 14:02 [IST]
