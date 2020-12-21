Singer Sunitha Throws Pre-Wedding Party For Close Friends; Photos Go Viral

As we all know, Singer Sunitha Upadrasta is all set to tie the knot with Ram Veerapaneni, businessman and managing director of Whacked Out Media. The couple got engaged last week in the presence of their family members. Ever since the singer announced her engagement, fans can't keep calm to know more about her wedding.

Amidst all, Sunitha and Ram have reportedly thrown a pre-wedding party for their close friends on Saturday (December 19, 2020) in Hyderabad. The party was attended by Renu Desai, Rohini Naidu and others. The pictures and a video from Sunitha Upadrasta and Ram Veerapaneni's pre-wedding bash went viral on social media.

Have a look:

In the above pictures and video, one can see Sunitha and Ram enjoying every moment. Interestingly, the soon-to-be-married couple danced to the songs sung by a Telugu band. Moreover, Sunitha also had a good time with her dear friends Renu and Rohini. At the party, the singer wore a beautiful grey saree, while Ram opted for a formal outfit.

Meanwhile, the couple will reportedly tie the knot on December 26, 2020, in Hyderabad. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. For the unversed, Sunitha Upadrasta was earlier married to TV producer Kiran Kumar Goparaju. After a few years of marriage, the couple were divorced. They have a son Aakash Goparajun and daughter Shreya Goparaju together. Notably, Sunitha's kids were also present for the engagement ceremony.