SS Rajamouli Receives Threat Messages To Replace Alia Bhatt In RRR

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, best known as RRR is undoubtedly a highly anticipated movie of the year. Recently, the director SS Rajamouli had announced that a trial shoot of his magnum opus will happen amid the lockdown. For the unversed, the Telangana government has given permission to the makers to resume shoot of their respective films in a phased manner. We hear that the makers of RRR are disappointed with the trial being halted due to a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad.

Looks like the team spearheaded by the ace filmmaker is going through a tough time due to the sudden outbreak of the deadly virus and also Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. Wondering why? Well, actress Alia Bhatt has been at the receiving end post the renowned actor's death.

She has been receiving backlash and criticism on social media, with a few calling her a product of nepotism in the industry. As per the latest report, a few netizens have been sending messages to the RRR director to replace the actress in the big project. It is also said that he received a few death threats on this matter. Well, we will have to wait and watch if Rajamouli confirms the reports and takes an action against the threat messages or not.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, RRR will feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Rahul Ramakrishna. Of lately, Shriya Saran confirmed that she is a part of the highly-anticipated movie wherein she will star opposite Ajay. Set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, the fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

