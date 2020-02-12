    For Quick Alerts
      World Famous Lover: Censor Board Mutes Viral Dialogue Of Vijay Deverakonda starrer

      Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover is creating a buzz amongst the masses ahead of its release. The WFL trailer, as well as teaser, have become the talk of the town. Its bold dialogues and intimate scenes have raised everyone's eyebrows.

      However, the censor board has edited the cuss words in the film World Famous Lover. As per reports, the film's teaser has a dialogue in which Vijay Deverakonda says, "spread your legs Yamini".

      Well, the dialogue from the film has gone viral on social media. But the censor board has muted this dialogue in the film. Apart from this, many cuss words in the film have been deleted by the censor board in the final edit.

      Kranti Madhav's directorial venture World Famous Lover also has four leading ladies - Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The film deals with Deverakonda's character who expresses the emotions of a passionate lover.

      The promotions of the World Famous Lover are on full swing as the actors are making headlines at promotional events. Recently, at the pre-release event, Aishwarya addressed Vijay as 'garu' on the stage. Her gesture indeed shocked the Arjun Reddy actor as he said, "Why are you being so formal on stage."

      Meanwhile, World Famous Lover is set to release on February 14, 2020, i.e. Valentine's Day.

