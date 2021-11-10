Adipurush Shooting: It’s A Wrap For Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer!

Prabhas' highly anticipated film Adipurush's final schedule has concluded in Mumbai. The team completed the entire shoot on November 9, after 108 days of its commencement.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan confirmed the news by sharing a picture from the shoot wrap, on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "It's a wrap for #Adipurush. The movie has another 10 months for post-production. Grand WW release on 11 Aug 2022. #Prabhas #KritiSanon."

It's a wrap for #Adipurush.



The movie has another 10 months for post-production.



Grand WW release on 11 Aug 2022. #Prabhas #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/LqqRzVmgFn — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 10, 2021

According to reports, the film's post-production process will kick start in November. Considering that Adipurush is a VFX-heavy project, the team will get ample time to work on minute details and make required corrections before its worldwide release. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore, the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The movie will be a screen adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the theme of the victory of good over evil.

Radhe Shyam Teaser Featuring Prabhas As Vikramaditya Out! Watch

Is Prabhas A Shy Person In Real Life? Kriti Sanon Busts Myth About Her Adipurush Co-Star

The epic drama has Prabhas as the main lead, while Saif Ali Khan plays the main antagonist. The duo will appear as Adipurush and Lankesh respectively. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, is essaying the role of Sita. Sunny Singh is playing a key role in Adipurush as he appears as Laxman in the upcoming film.

The film also features Devdatta Nage, Trupti Toradmal and Vatsal Seth in prominent roles.

Made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, the film is helmed by Om Raut. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, the Prabhas-starrer will have a theatrical release worldwide on August 11, 2022. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada, Adipurush will have a clash with Bollywood biggie Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, which is also releasing on the very same date.

Prabhas recently wrapped up Adipurush's shoot and the picture from the sets was highly celebrated by his fans all over.