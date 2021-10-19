Aha To Premiere Shekar Kammula’s Record-Breaking Super Hit - Love Story Starring Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi

100% Telugu streaming platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment comprising the latest hits and path-breaking web originals, is all set to wow audiences with the word digital premiere of the record-breaking super hit, Love Story. After a monstrous run at the theatres, Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, starring Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi in lead roles, will premiere on aha at 6 pm on October 22. The romance that breathed a new lease of life into the Telugu film industry, earning critical acclaim and shattering box office records upon release, is gearing up to entertain audiences on aha.

The intriguing trailer released by aha looks at the story in a refreshingly new light. It takes us through the lives of Revanth and Mounica, neighbours in Hyderabad, who incidentally hail from the same town, Armoor. Revanth is a struggling Zumba coach trying to establish his identity. Mounica is an engineering pass out, seeking to break free from societal barriers. The two share a common love for dance and eventually fall for each other. What does destiny have in store for them? The trailer leaves us curious for answers.

Shyam Singha Roy Release: Nani Starrer To Hit The Marquee On December 24!

Shot exquisitely by cinematographer Vijay C Kumar, the film is a visual feast that blends entertainment with a social purpose in a way only Sekhar Kammula can. Naga Chaitanya's on-screen chemistry with Sai Pallavi is a delight to watch, as they cast a spell on audiences with their fine performances. The contributions from the film's ensemble cast, comprising Rajeev Kanakala, Devayani, Uttej, Easwari Rao, Ananda Chakrapani, lend depth. Ch Pawan's eclectic music score, the rooted Telangana setting and the captivating dialogues add sheen to the film.

Sai Pallavi Reveals That She Did Not Kiss Naga Chaitanya In Love Story

Gearing up for the festive season and living up to its promise of full-fledged 100% Telugu entertainment, Love Story is the first release from aha’s upcoming quarter slate. The forthcoming slate has an exciting lineup of more than 18 new titles with original web series like NBK’s Unstoppable, Arka Media’s Anyas Tutorial, Maruthi’s 3 Roses, original films like Bhamakalapam ft Priyamani, Senapathi ft Rajendra Prasad and innumerable much-awaited theatricals. The platform is also home to some of the biggest Telugu releases of 2021 like Krack, Zombie Reddy, Naandhi, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga and critically acclaimed originals like Kudi Yedamaithe, 11th Hour, etc.