Chiranjeevi Birthday Special: Best Movies Of The Megastar That Proves He Is Irreplaceable Gem Of Tollywood!

Rudraveena

Written and directed by K Balachander, Rudraveena features Chiranjeevi as Suryanarayana, son of a renowned musician who wishes to change society with the help of his music, however, he faces rejection from his own father. Also featuring late legendary actor Gemini Ganesan, Rudraveena is considered one of the cult films of Tollywood. The musical drama was honoured with 3 National Awards in the categories- Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, Best Music Direction and Best Male Playback Singer (SP Balasubrahmanyam).

Tagore

Upon the film's release in 2003, Chiranjeevi received huge appreciation from audiences especially for his intense performance and dialogue delivery. Tagore directed by VV Vinayak also fetched him the year's Santosham Best Actor Award. Also featuring Jyotika and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, the film was screened at the International Indian Film Academy Awards.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

Helmed by K Raghavendra Rao, the film starred late actress Sridevi as the leading lady. Chiranjeevi played the role of a tourist guide who takes care of four orphans and later sets off for the Himalayas to look for powerful herbs but finds a divine ring of celestial being Indraja. Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari was subsequently dubbed in Hindi as Aadmi Aur Apsara, in Tamil as Kaadhal Devathai and in Malayalam as Hai Sundhari.

Swayamkrushi

Chiranjeevi-led Swayamkrushi follows the story of Sambayya, a cobbler who raises his late sister's son and an orphan. Things take a turn when his sister's husband returns from jail to claim his son. Written and directed by K Viswanath, the film fetched Chiru several accolades including Nandi Award for Best Actor.

Gang Leader

The 1991 action crime film helmed by Vijaya Bapineedu is undoubtedly one of the most notable ventures of Chiranjeevi. Gang Leader revolves around an unemployed youngster Rajaram, who goes to jail for money so that he can support his younger brother for his IAS preparation. Things take a turn for the worse when his eldest brother is killed and Rajaram avenges his death. Murali Mohan and Sarath Kumar played key roles in the film.