Chiranjeevi Birthday Special: Best Movies Of The Megastar That Proves He Is Irreplaceable Gem Of Tollywood!
There's no denying the fact that Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest and most popular names in the south film industry. The 65-year-old actor has given Tollywood some of its most unforgettable movies and performances, which makes him an irreplaceable part of the film industry. Known for his action films and dance prowess, the Acharya actor can easily give youngsters a run for their money.
Chiranjeevi started off his career with the 1978 film Pranam Khareedu that starred Rao Gopal Rao and Jayasudha in the leading roles. The actor went on to play several promising roles in films like Indra, Swayam Krushi, Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari, Mutha Mestri, Khaidi, Gang Leader, Challenge, Chantabbai and many others, that elevated him to cult status. Not just that, the Megastar is also responsible for introducing his family members to the industry like Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu and Ram Charan, who are now ruling the hearts of the Telugu audiences.
Well, as Chiranjeevi is all set to ring in his 66th birthday tomorrow (August 22) and also awaits the release of his highly talked about project Acharya, let us take a look at his top 5 films.
Rudraveena
Written and directed by K Balachander, Rudraveena features Chiranjeevi as Suryanarayana, son of a renowned musician who wishes to change society with the help of his music, however, he faces rejection from his own father. Also featuring late legendary actor Gemini Ganesan, Rudraveena is considered one of the cult films of Tollywood. The musical drama was honoured with 3 National Awards in the categories- Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, Best Music Direction and Best Male Playback Singer (SP Balasubrahmanyam).
Tagore
Upon the film's release in 2003, Chiranjeevi received huge appreciation from audiences especially for his intense performance and dialogue delivery. Tagore directed by VV Vinayak also fetched him the year's Santosham Best Actor Award. Also featuring Jyotika and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, the film was screened at the International Indian Film Academy Awards.
Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari
Helmed by K Raghavendra Rao, the film starred late actress Sridevi as the leading lady. Chiranjeevi played the role of a tourist guide who takes care of four orphans and later sets off for the Himalayas to look for powerful herbs but finds a divine ring of celestial being Indraja. Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari was subsequently dubbed in Hindi as Aadmi Aur Apsara, in Tamil as Kaadhal Devathai and in Malayalam as Hai Sundhari.
Swayamkrushi
Chiranjeevi-led Swayamkrushi follows the story of Sambayya, a cobbler who raises his late sister's son and an orphan. Things take a turn when his sister's husband returns from jail to claim his son. Written and directed by K Viswanath, the film fetched Chiru several accolades including Nandi Award for Best Actor.
Gang Leader
The 1991 action crime film helmed by Vijaya Bapineedu is undoubtedly one of the most notable ventures of Chiranjeevi. Gang Leader revolves around an unemployed youngster Rajaram, who goes to jail for money so that he can support his younger brother for his IAS preparation. Things take a turn for the worse when his eldest brother is killed and Rajaram avenges his death. Murali Mohan and Sarath Kumar played key roles in the film.