Jr NTR’s Intense Look As Komaram Bheem From RRR To Be Out Tomorrow At 10 AM

It's official. The makers of RRR are all set to unveil a special update on the occasion of Jr NTR's 38th birthday tomorrow. As per the latest tweet of the film's official Twitter handle, an intense update on the actor's character Komaram Bheem from the period drama will be out tomorrow (May 20) at 10 am.

Confirming the news, the viral tweet read, "Unveiling @tarak999 as INTENSE #KomaramBheem tomorrow, 10 AM. #RRRMovie. We urge all fans to stay home, stay safe and not to come out to celebrate!" Along with the tweet, the makers also released a poster of the film announcing Komaram Bheem's arrival as it read, "UNVEILING INTENSE KOMARAM BHEEM TOMORROW AT 10 AM."

Though there is no confirmation what the update is all about, reports are rife that a poster and video revealing the intriguing look of Jr NTR as the legendary freedom fighter will be out on his special day. Reportedly, another lead actor of the film Ram Charan will be unveiling the special update along with the director of RRR, SS Rajamouli.

Let us tell you that earlier today the actor requested his fans to not celebrate his birthday owing to the current situation in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic. Through his official statement, he also asked his fans to take care of their families amid the pandemic and extend a helping hand to those in need.

Talking about RRR, backed by DVV Danayya under the production banner DVV Entertainments, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. Set in the backdrop of 1920s pre-Independent India, the period drama will tell the story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR is currently slated to release on October 13, 2021.

On a related note, Pen Movies have bought the north Indian theatrical rights of RRR.