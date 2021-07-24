Khiladi: Shooting Of Ravi Teja Starrer To Resume From THIS Date!

Just recently, Ravi Teja's film with Sarath Mandava was announced. Now titled Ramarao On Duty, the film went on floors on July 1, soon after the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown was lifted. Touted to be an out-and-out action thriller, the film marks Sarath's directorial debut. The film's first look poster featuring Mass Maharaja was unveiled on July 12.

Well, with fans expecting massive updates of the film in the near future, what has garnered the attention of many is an official announcement about his another actioner Khiladi. As per director Ramesh Varma's latest tweet, the film's shooting will resume from July 26. Sharing the big news along with a stylish poster of the film featuring Ravi Teja, the Rakshasudu director tweeted, "#Khiladi Shoot resuming on July 26th" The film's shooting was stalled due to the second wave of COVID-19pandemic.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller also features Action King Arjun Sarja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Though Khiladi was expected to hit theatres in May 2021, the plan was postponed indefinitely owing to the pandemic. Written by Ramesh Varma, the film's teaser was dropped on April 12, ahead of Ugadi (Telugu New Year). Jointly backed by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma, Khiladi's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while GK Vishnu is handling the camera.

Coming back to Ramarao On Duty, the film based on true events features Majili actress Divyansha Koushik as the leading lady. Produced Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP, the film's technical team includes music composer Sam CS, cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and editor Praveen.

On a related note, Ravi Teja's previous release was Gopichand Malineni's Krack that released on January 9.