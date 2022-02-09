Khiladi Pre Release Business: Will Ravi Teja's Film Reach Break Even In Telugu States?

Ravi Teja's second post-pandemic film Khiladi is all set to hit the theatres. The actioner written and directed by Ramesh Varma will release in cinemas in two days (on February 11). Much before its release, the film has grabbed eyeballs for its pre-release business. Reportedly, the pre-release business of the entertainer has been locked for Rs 21.50 Crore in the Telugu states.

In order to enter the profit zone, Khiladi will have to collect Rs 22 Crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The theatrical rights of the film were sold in Nizam, Ceeded and Andhra regions for Rs 8 Crore, Rs 3.50 Crore and Rs 10 Crore, respectively. The Ravi Teja-starrer has done a decent business of Rs 2.10 Crore in the Karnataka and ROI (Rest of India) region. The worldwide business of the film sums up to Rs 24.80 Crore while the break-even is 25.50 Crore.

Khiladi's Pre-Release Business Figures

Nizam: Rs 8 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 3.50 Crore

Andhra: Rs 10 Crore

AP/TG Total: Rs 21.50 Crore

KA+ROI: Rs 2.10 Crore

Overseas: Rs 1.2 Crore

Total WW: Rs 24.80 Crore

Break-Even: Rs 25.50 Crore

Co-produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under the banner A Studios, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore. Previously slated for release on May 28, Khiladi was postponed due to the pandemic. The film is distributed by renowned production and distribution company Pen Studios.

On a related note, in June last year, Bollywood actor Salman Khan acquired the remake rights of the film's Hindi version titled Karan Arjun. More detail about the Hindi film is yet to be revealed.