Krack Pre-Release Business: Will Ravi Teja Starrer Reach The Break-Even Point?

Krack is unarguably one of the most-hyped films of the year. Starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in lead roles, the film's high-octane trailer was released recently. It garnered huge attention of the netizens, who believe that Krack is going to be a blockbuster at the theatres.

The highly awaited action thriller is slated to hit the theatres on January 8, 2021.

Reportedly, the film has collected a total of Rs 13 crore with its pre-release business in Telugu states with Rs 4.2 crore from Nizam, Rs 2.8 crore from Ceeded and Rs 6 crore from Andhra. Interestingly, Krack will have to garner a share of Rs 13.5 crore at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatres to become a successful venture. As the film is releasing ahead of Sankranthi, the makers have high hopes with the Ravi Teja-starrer.

Here's the breakdown of Krack's pre-release business

Nizam: Rs 4.2 crore

Ceeded: Rs 2.8 crore

Andhra: Rs 6 crore

Break Even Target: Rs 13.5 crore+

It is to be noted that Ravi Teja's films have not been performing well at the box office for the past 3 years, despite the fact that the Mass Maharaja has played impressive roles in them. The fans and followers of Ravi are now expecting him to break all records with the film and prove his worth again in Tollywood.

On a related note, Krack will have Ravi Teja in a cop avatar who is on a mission to fight baddies. Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film has music composed by Thaman. Backed by B Madhu under his production banner Saraswathi Films Division, the film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali and Chirag Jani. The camera for Krack has been cranked by GK Vishnu, while the editing is done by Naveen Nooli.

